Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Aberdeen 0 St. Johnstone 2 Hearts 2 Partick Thistle 2 Rangers 1 Celtic 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 34 30 4 0 92 23 94 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 34 21 4 9 63 30 67 3 Rangers 34 16 10 8 49 39 58 4 St. Johnstone 34 15 7 12 46 40 52 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 34 12 10 12 53 45 46 6 Partick Thistle 34 10 12 12 37 40 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
