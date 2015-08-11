Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, August 11
Dundee United 2 Dundee 2
St. Johnstone 1 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Aberdeen 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
3 Hearts 2 2 0 0 6 4 6
4 Dundee 3 1 1 1 7 4 4
5 Dundee United 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
6 Ross County 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
8 St. Johnstone 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
10 Hamilton Academical 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
10 Partick Thistle 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 Kilmarnock 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 12
Hearts v Motherwell (1845)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1845)
Kilmarnock v Celtic (1845)
Saturday, August 15
Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)
Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (1400)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1400)
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)
Ross County v Hearts (1400)