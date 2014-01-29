Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 29
Celtic 4 Kilmarnock 0
Hearts 2 St. Mirren 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 20 3 0 56 12 63
2 Aberdeen 24 14 3 7 35 22 45
3 Motherwell 23 14 2 7 34 30 44
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 11 4 7 29 21 37
5 Dundee United 23 9 7 7 39 27 34
6 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 31 26 32
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 24 7 7 10 21 27 28
8 Kilmarnock 24 7 4 13 28 39 25
9 St. Mirren 24 6 6 12 24 40 24
10 Ross County 23 6 3 14 27 41 21
11 Partick Thistle 24 4 9 11 21 38 21
12 Hearts * 25 5 5 15 22 44 5
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 1
Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500)
Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500)
Sunday, February 2
Celtic v St. Mirren (1500)