April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Scottish Premier League champions group on Saturday.
Dundee United 2 Hearts 2
Motherwell 5 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 34 27 3 4 75 20 84
2 Rangers * 34 24 4 6 68 25 66
-------------------------
3 Motherwell 35 17 7 11 48 42 58
4 Dundee United 35 14 11 10 59 45 53
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 35 14 8 13 43 43 50
-------------------------
6 Hearts 35 14 7 14 43 37 49
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Celtic v Rangers (1145)