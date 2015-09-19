Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Dundee United 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Hamilton Academical 1 Motherwell 0
Kilmarnock 2 St. Johnstone 1
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 7 7 0 0 12 2 21
2 Celtic 7 5 1 1 17 8 16
3 Hearts 7 5 0 2 15 10 15
4 Ross County 8 4 2 2 12 7 14
5 Hamilton Academical 8 4 1 3 11 9 13
6 Dundee 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 8 2 2 4 14 15 8
8 Kilmarnock 8 2 2 4 8 17 8
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 1 4 3 7 10 7
10 Motherwell 8 2 1 5 5 10 7
11 Dundee United 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
12 Partick Thistle 8 0 3 5 2 11 3
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Hearts v Aberdeen (1315)
Celtic v Dundee (1400)