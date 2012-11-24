Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, November 24 Celtic 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 1 Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 0 Ross County 1 Dundee United 2 St. Mirren 3 Dundee 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 14 7 4 3 24 13 25 2 Aberdeen 15 6 6 3 20 14 24 3 Hibernian 15 7 3 5 26 21 24 4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 19 19 23 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 5 7 3 28 26 22 6 Motherwell 15 5 6 4 22 19 21 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 14 5 5 4 18 19 20 8 Kilmarnock 15 5 4 6 24 20 19 9 Hearts 15 4 6 5 14 14 18 10 Ross County 15 3 7 5 17 22 16 11 St. Mirren 15 4 3 8 20 28 15 12 Dundee 15 3 2 10 10 27 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.