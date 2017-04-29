Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 2 Motherwell 2 Dundee 3 Friday, April 28 Ross County 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kilmarnock 34 8 14 12 32 49 38 2 Ross County 34 8 12 14 41 54 36 3 Dundee 34 9 6 19 36 55 33 4 Hamilton Academical 34 6 14 14 30 50 32 ------------------------- 5 Motherwell 34 8 8 18 40 64 32 ------------------------- 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 4 13 17 36 66 25 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
