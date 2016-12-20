Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 20 Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 17 16 1 0 47 13 49 2 Rangers 18 10 5 3 25 18 35 3 Aberdeen 17 8 4 5 29 17 28 4 Hearts 18 7 7 4 32 22 28 5 St. Johnstone 17 6 6 5 23 20 24 6 Ross County 18 4 8 6 19 29 20 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 18 4 7 7 16 30 19 8 Motherwell 17 4 5 8 21 28 17 9 Hamilton Academical 18 2 10 6 19 25 16 10 Dundee 18 4 4 10 15 24 16 11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 3 7 8 23 34 16 12 Partick Thistle 18 3 6 9 19 28 15 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 23 Dundee v Hearts (1945) Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1945) Motherwell v Aberdeen (1945) Ross County v Partick Thistle (1945) Saturday, December 24 Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1230) Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1230)
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.