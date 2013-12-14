Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 14 Aberdeen 2 St. Mirren 0 Celtic 1 Hibernian 0 Hearts 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 1 Dundee United 4 Partick Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 0 aband.46' Ross County 1 Motherwell 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 12 3 0 36 12 39 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 10 2 3 23 11 32 3 Dundee United 16 8 5 3 33 12 29 4 Aberdeen 16 9 2 5 24 14 29 5 Motherwell 16 9 1 6 18 24 28 6 St. Johnstone 15 6 3 6 22 17 21 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 16 4 5 7 10 16 17 8 St. Mirren 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 9 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 13 25 14 10 Kilmarnock 16 3 3 10 17 28 12 11 Ross County 15 3 2 10 17 31 11 12 Hearts * 16 3 3 10 13 27 -3 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 14 Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1500) aband.46'
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.