Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 3
Motherwell 1 Hibernian 0
Saturday, November 2
Celtic 1 Dundee United 1
Hearts 0 St. Johnstone 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 1
St. Mirren 2 Ross County 0 aband.51'
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 11 8 3 0 23 10 27
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 7 1 3 18 11 22
3 Motherwell 12 7 1 4 14 14 22
4 Aberdeen 11 6 2 3 14 8 20
5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 19 13 18
6 Dundee United 12 4 5 3 17 9 17
7 Hibernian 12 4 3 5 9 12 15
8 Partick Thistle 11 3 4 4 11 13 13
9 Ross County 10 3 1 6 11 19 10
10 Kilmarnock 12 2 3 7 13 18 9
11 St. Mirren 10 2 2 6 9 20 8
12 Hearts * 12 2 2 8 7 18 -7
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 2
St. Mirren v Ross County (1500) aband.51'
Monday, November 4
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945)