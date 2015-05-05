May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 27 4 4 78 17 85
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 35 23 5 7 56 30 74
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 17 8 10 48 37 59
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 35 16 4 15 54 52 52
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 32 33 52
6 Dundee 35 11 11 13 45 52 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 9
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1400)
Sunday, May 10
Aberdeen v Celtic (1330)