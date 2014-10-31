Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 31 St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 11 7 2 2 19 7 23 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 7 2 2 15 8 23 3 Dundee United 11 7 1 3 19 13 22 4 Celtic 10 6 2 2 22 7 20 5 Kilmarnock 11 6 2 3 14 10 20 6 Aberdeen 11 6 1 4 17 15 19 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 11 4 4 3 14 13 16 8 St. Johnstone 12 4 1 7 9 15 13 9 Partick Thistle 10 3 2 5 13 13 11 10 St. Mirren 11 2 2 7 10 18 8 11 Motherwell 12 2 1 9 7 21 7 12 Ross County 11 1 2 8 9 28 5 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 1 Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500) Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Monday, November 3 Ross County v Aberdeen (1945)
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)