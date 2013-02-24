UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, February 24 Celtic 5 Dundee 0 Dundee United 2 Hibernian 2 Saturday, February 23 Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Kilmarnock 1 Aberdeen 1 Ross County 3 Motherwell 0 St. Johnstone 1 St. Mirren 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 28 19 5 4 67 21 62 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 10 11 6 53 46 41 3 Motherwell 27 11 7 9 43 38 40 4 St. Johnstone 28 10 10 8 34 33 40 5 Ross County 27 9 11 7 35 34 38 6 Hibernian 28 10 8 10 36 36 38 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 28 9 10 9 42 36 37 8 Aberdeen 28 9 10 9 33 35 37 9 Dundee United 28 9 10 9 45 50 37 10 Hearts 27 7 9 11 27 37 30 11 St. Mirren 27 7 8 12 33 45 29 12 Dundee 27 3 5 19 14 51 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
March 11 Hull City had been holding out desperately for one New Year hero to lead their fight for Premier League salvation, but now it transpires they may have stumbled across two in the shape of an unlikely manager and a misfit striker.
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.