WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 20 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aberdeen 22 15 2 5 36 20 47 2 Celtic 20 14 3 3 38 12 45 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 14 2 6 32 21 44 4 Dundee United 21 13 2 6 42 28 41 5 Hamilton Academical 22 12 3 7 38 24 39 6 St. Johnstone 22 10 2 10 19 23 32 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 21 8 3 10 21 27 27 8 Dundee 22 6 8 8 33 36 26 9 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 25 25 21 10 Motherwell 21 5 2 14 14 38 17 11 St. Mirren 22 4 2 16 17 38 14 12 Ross County 21 2 5 14 20 43 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 21 Celtic v Motherwell (1945) Dundee v Kilmarnock (1945) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1945) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1945) Friday, January 23 St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, January 24 Ross County v Celtic (1245) Dundee United v Motherwell (1500) Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) St. Mirren v Dundee (1500)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.