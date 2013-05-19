May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 19
Dundee United 0 Celtic 4
Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 38 24 7 7 92 35 79
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 38 18 9 11 67 51 63
3 St. Johnstone 38 14 14 10 45 44 56
-------------------------
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 38 13 15 10 64 60 54
5 Ross County 38 13 14 11 47 48 53
6 Dundee United 38 11 14 13 51 62 47
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League