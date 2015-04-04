April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 4
Aberdeen 0 Partick Thistle 0
Dundee United 1 Ross County 2
Hamilton Academical 1 St. Johnstone 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee 1
Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 2
Friday, April 3
St. Mirren 0 Celtic 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 22 3 4 61 14 69
2 Aberdeen 30 19 5 6 50 27 62
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 16 6 8 43 31 54
4 Dundee United 29 14 4 11 50 43 46
5 St. Johnstone 31 13 6 12 28 31 45
6 Hamilton Academical 32 12 7 13 42 47 43
-------------------------
7 Dundee 30 10 11 9 41 41 41
8 Kilmarnock 31 10 8 13 33 40 38
9 Partick Thistle 31 9 8 14 39 36 35
10 Ross County 31 8 7 16 35 56 31
11 Motherwell 31 8 4 19 28 55 28
12 St. Mirren 31 6 3 22 22 51 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off