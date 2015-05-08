Soccer-Butland looking to regain lost ground at Stoke
March 23 Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland knows he has a fight on his hands to displace Lee Grant as the team's first choice keeper when he returns from injury.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hamilton Academical 35 14 7 14 47 50 49 2 Partick Thistle 35 12 8 15 46 39 44 3 Kilmarnock 36 10 8 18 39 56 38 4 Ross County 35 10 8 17 41 59 38 ------------------------- 5 Motherwell 36 10 5 21 37 61 35 ------------------------- R6 St. Mirren 35 7 3 25 26 63 24 ------------------------- R - Relegated 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1400) Ross County v St. Mirren (1400)
March 23 West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.