Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 1
Celtic 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Dundee United 3 St. Mirren 0
Hamilton Academical 3 Partick Thistle 3
Kilmarnock 1 Dundee 3
Friday, October 31
St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 12 8 1 3 22 13 25
2 Hamilton Academical 12 7 3 2 22 10 24
3 Celtic 11 7 2 2 23 7 23
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 7 2 3 15 9 23
5 Kilmarnock 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
6 Dundee 12 5 4 3 17 14 19
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 11 6 1 4 17 15 19
8 St. Johnstone 12 4 1 7 9 15 13
9 Partick Thistle 11 3 3 5 16 16 12
10 St. Mirren 12 2 2 8 10 21 8
11 Motherwell 12 2 1 9 7 21 7
12 Ross County 11 1 2 8 9 28 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 3
Ross County v Aberdeen (1945)