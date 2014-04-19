April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 19
Motherwell 3 Celtic 3
St. Johnstone 2 Dundee United 0
Friday, April 18
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 34 28 5 1 85 19 89
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 19 7 8 47 30 64
3 Motherwell 34 19 4 11 58 53 61
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 34 15 9 10 57 42 54
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 15 8 11 40 35 53
6 St. Johnstone 34 15 6 13 43 34 51
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup