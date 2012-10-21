Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 21
Hearts 1 Motherwell 0
Saturday, October 20
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 1
Ross County 3 Hibernian 2
St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 1
St. Mirren 0 Celtic 5
Friday, October 19
Dundee 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 9 6 2 1 19 7 20
2 St. Johnstone 10 5 2 3 13 12 17
3 Aberdeen 10 3 6 1 12 9 15
4 Hibernian 10 4 3 3 17 15 15
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 5 2 22 18 14
6 Motherwell 9 3 4 2 13 11 13
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 10 3 3 4 14 13 12
8 Hearts 10 3 3 4 10 10 12
9 St. Mirren 10 3 3 4 15 19 12
10 Ross County 10 2 5 3 11 13 11
11 Dundee United 8 2 3 3 8 11 9
12 Dundee 10 1 1 8 4 20 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off