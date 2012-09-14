Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday
Friday, September 14
Dundee United 0 Ross County 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Motherwell 5 2 3 0 8 4 9
2 Dundee United 5 2 2 1 7 3 8
3 Celtic 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
4 Ross County 6 1 5 0 2 1 8
5 Hibernian 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
6 St. Mirren 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
-------------------------
7 Hearts 5 1 3 1 5 4 6
7 Kilmarnock 5 1 3 1 5 4 6
9 Aberdeen 5 1 3 1 2 2 6
10 Dundee 5 1 1 3 1 6 4
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 0 3 2 8 13 3
12 St. Johnstone 5 0 2 3 2 7 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 15
St. Johnstone v Celtic (1130)
Dundee v Motherwell (1400)
Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1400)
St. Mirren v Hearts (1400)