May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Scottish Premier League Champions Group on Tuesday
Hearts 0 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 28 3 4 78 20 87
2 Rangers * 35 24 4 7 68 28 66
-------------------------
3 Motherwell 36 18 7 11 49 42 61
4 Dundee United 35 14 11 10 59 45 53
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 35 14 8 13 43 43 50
-------------------------
6 Hearts 36 14 7 15 43 38 49
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 2
Rangers v Dundee United (1845)
Thursday, May 3
Celtic v St. Johnstone (1845)
Saturday, May 5
Rangers v Motherwell (1145)
Sunday, May 6
Dundee United v Celtic (1145)
Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)