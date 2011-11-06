Nov 6 Results and standings from
Motherwell 1 Celtic 2
Played on Saturday:
Hibernian 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1
Kilmarnock 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6
Rangers 3 Dundee United 1
St. Mirren 0 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 14 12 2 0 30 6 38
2 Celtic 13 8 2 3 25 13 26
3 Motherwell 14 8 2 4 18 17 26
4 St. Johnstone 13 5 4 4 15 11 19
5 Hearts 14 5 4 5 13 9 19
6 St. Mirren 14 4 5 5 12 13 17
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 14 3 6 5 19 24 15
8 Dundee United 14 3 5 6 20 26 14
9 Hibernian 14 3 4 7 14 22 13
10 Dunfermline Athletic 13 3 4 6 14 27 13
11 Aberdeen 13 3 3 7 13 16 12
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 3 3 8 19 28 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next fixture (GMT):
Monday:
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1945)
