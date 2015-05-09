May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 9
Hamilton Academical 1 Partick Thistle 1
Ross County 1 St. Mirren 2
Friday, May 8
Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 36 14 8 14 48 51 50
2 Partick Thistle 36 12 9 15 47 40 45
3 Kilmarnock 36 10 8 18 39 56 38
4 Ross County 36 10 8 18 42 61 38
-------------------------
5 Motherwell 36 10 5 21 37 61 35
-------------------------
R6 St. Mirren 36 8 3 25 28 64 27
-------------------------
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation