Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 27
Aberdeen 2 Hamilton Academical 1
Hearts 4 Kilmarnock 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 18 17 1 0 50 13 52
2 Rangers 19 11 5 3 26 18 38
3 Aberdeen 19 10 4 5 34 19 34
4 Hearts 20 8 7 5 38 25 31
5 St. Johnstone 18 7 6 5 24 20 27
6 Ross County 19 4 8 7 20 32 20
-------------------------
7 Dundee 19 5 4 10 18 26 19
8 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19
9 Partick Thistle 19 4 6 9 22 29 18
10 Motherwell 18 4 5 9 22 31 17
11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 3 7 9 23 35 16
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 28
Celtic v Ross County (1945)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1945)
Partick Thistle v Dundee (1945)
St. Johnstone v Rangers (1945)
Friday, December 30
Hearts v Aberdeen (1945)
Saturday, December 31
Rangers v Celtic (1215)
Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300)
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400)
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)