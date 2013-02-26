Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 26
Aberdeen 0 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 19 5 4 67 21 62
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 10 11 6 53 46 41
3 Ross County 28 10 11 7 36 34 41
4 Motherwell 27 11 7 9 43 38 40
5 St. Johnstone 28 10 10 8 34 33 40
6 Hibernian 28 10 8 10 36 36 38
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 28 9 10 9 42 36 37
8 Aberdeen 29 9 10 10 33 36 37
9 Dundee United 28 9 10 9 45 50 37
10 Hearts 27 7 9 11 27 37 30
11 St. Mirren 27 7 8 12 33 45 29
12 Dundee 27 3 5 19 14 51 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 27
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1945)
Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1945)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United (1945)
Motherwell v Celtic (1945)
St. Mirren v Hearts (1945)
Saturday, March 2
Hearts v Motherwell (1500)
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)