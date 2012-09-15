Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Dundee 1 Motherwell 2 Hibernian 2 Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 2 Celtic 1 St. Mirren 2 Hearts 0 Friday, September 14 Dundee United 0 Ross County 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Motherwell 6 3 3 0 10 5 12 2 Hibernian 6 3 2 1 9 8 11 3 St. Mirren 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 4 Dundee United 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 5 Celtic 5 2 2 1 9 7 8 6 Ross County 6 1 5 0 2 1 8 ------------------------- 7 Aberdeen 6 1 4 1 3 3 7 8 Kilmarnock 6 1 3 2 6 6 6 9 Hearts 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 10 St. Johnstone 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6 0 4 2 9 14 4 12 Dundee 6 1 1 4 2 8 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off