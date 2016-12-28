Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 28 Celtic 2 Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Motherwell 2 Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 0 St. Johnstone 1 Rangers 1 Tuesday, December 27 Aberdeen 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Hearts 4 Kilmarnock 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 19 18 1 0 52 13 55 2 Rangers 20 11 6 3 27 19 39 3 Aberdeen 19 10 4 5 34 19 34 4 Hearts 20 8 7 5 38 25 31 5 St. Johnstone 19 7 7 5 25 21 28 6 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 24 29 21 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 19 5 5 9 24 32 20 8 Ross County 20 4 8 8 20 34 20 9 Dundee 20 5 4 11 18 28 19 10 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19 11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 3 7 10 24 37 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 30 Hearts v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, December 31 Rangers v Celtic (1215) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.