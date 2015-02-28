Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Dundee United 0 Partick Thistle 2
Motherwell 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Ross County 1 Dundee 0
St. Johnstone 0 Kilmarnock 0
St. Mirren 1 Hamilton Academical 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 19 3 3 52 13 60
2 Aberdeen 26 18 3 5 47 21 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 16 5 7 42 29 53
4 Dundee United 27 14 4 9 49 38 46
5 Hamilton Academical 29 12 5 12 39 40 41
6 Dundee 28 10 9 9 39 39 39
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 27 11 5 11 24 27 38
8 Kilmarnock 27 9 7 11 29 35 34
9 Partick Thistle 27 7 7 13 35 35 28
10 Ross County 27 5 6 16 28 52 21
11 St. Mirren 28 6 3 19 22 46 21
12 Motherwell 27 6 3 18 20 51 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Celtic v Aberdeen (1200)