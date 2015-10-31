Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Celtic 3 Aberdeen 1
Dundee United 1 Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 2 St. Johnstone 4
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee 1
Kilmarnock 0 Motherwell 1
Partick Thistle 0 Hearts 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 13 10 2 1 34 10 32
2 Hearts 13 8 2 3 24 14 26
3 Aberdeen 13 8 1 4 19 16 25
4 St. Johnstone 13 6 2 5 27 21 20
5 Ross County 13 5 3 5 18 15 18
6 Hamilton Academical 13 5 3 5 18 18 18
-------------------------
7 Dundee 13 4 5 4 19 22 17
8 Kilmarnock 13 4 3 6 14 22 15
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 3 5 5 12 16 14
10 Motherwell 13 4 2 7 10 15 14
11 Partick Thistle 13 2 4 7 9 19 10
12 Dundee United 13 2 2 9 10 26 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off