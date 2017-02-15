Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Aberdeen 7 Motherwell 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 24 23 1 0 65 16 70 2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46 3 Rangers 24 12 7 5 32 26 43 4 Hearts 24 10 7 7 45 31 37 5 St. Johnstone 24 9 7 8 31 30 34 6 Kilmarnock 24 5 10 9 21 39 25 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 24 6 6 12 24 34 24 8 Ross County 24 5 9 10 27 42 24 9 Motherwell 24 6 6 12 29 46 24 10 Partick Thistle 24 5 8 11 24 32 23 11 Hamilton Academical 24 3 12 9 25 35 21 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 3 9 12 28 45 18 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 18 Celtic v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500) Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500) Sunday, February 19 Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1300) Dundee v Rangers (1515)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.