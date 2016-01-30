Soccer-Lingard signs new long-term Man United contract
April 6 Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, January 30 Dundee 2 Motherwell 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle Hearts Postponed Kilmarnock 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Partick Thistle Dundee United Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 23 17 4 2 63 19 55 2 Aberdeen 23 15 4 4 38 22 49 3 Hearts 23 11 8 4 42 24 41 4 Ross County 24 10 3 11 40 37 33 5 St. Johnstone 22 9 5 8 36 34 32 6 Dundee 24 7 9 8 37 41 30 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29 8 Hamilton Academical 25 7 7 11 30 45 28 9 Motherwell 23 7 5 11 26 38 26 10 Partick Thistle 22 6 7 9 21 28 25 11 Kilmarnock 25 6 6 13 27 48 24 12 Dundee United 23 3 4 16 24 46 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 30 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1230) Postponed Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500) Postponed
LONDON, April 6 It might not quite be the last chance saloon for Middlesbrough in their bid to avoid relegation but Saturday's match against Burnley is certainly in the 'must win' category for the Teesside team.
April 6 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has driven home the message that there are no easy games in the Premier League, with his team closing in on another season in the top flight ahead of Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.