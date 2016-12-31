Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 31 Dundee 3 St. Johnstone 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Motherwell 1 Partick Thistle 0 Kilmarnock 0 Rangers 1 Celtic 2 Ross County 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Friday, December 30 Hearts 0 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 20 19 1 0 54 14 58 2 Rangers 21 11 6 4 28 21 39 3 Aberdeen 20 11 4 5 35 19 37 4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31 5 St. Johnstone 20 7 7 6 25 24 28 6 Ross County 21 5 8 8 23 36 23 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 21 5 7 9 24 29 22 8 Dundee 21 6 4 11 21 28 22 9 Motherwell 20 5 6 9 25 33 21 10 Kilmarnock 21 4 8 9 16 35 20 11 Hamilton Academical 21 2 11 8 21 31 17 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 3 7 11 26 40 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.