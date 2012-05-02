May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Scottish Premier League relegation group on Wednesday.
Aberdeen 1 Hibernian 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Dunfermline Athletic 0
Kilmarnock 0 St. Mirren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kilmarnock 36 10 13 13 41 59 43
2 St. Mirren 36 9 15 12 39 50 42
3 Aberdeen 36 9 12 15 35 43 39
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 8 9 19 39 60 33
5 Hibernian 36 7 9 20 36 65 30
-------------------------
6 Dunfermline Athletic 36 5 10 21 39 76 25
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 5
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1400)
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Monday, May 7
Hibernian v Dunfermline Athletic (1845)