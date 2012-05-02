May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Scottish Premier League champions group on Wednesda.y
Rangers 5 Dundee United 0
Tuesday, May 1
Hearts 0 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 28 3 4 78 20 87
2 Rangers * 36 25 4 7 73 28 69
-------------------------
3 Motherwell 36 18 7 11 49 42 61
4 Dundee United 36 14 11 11 59 50 53
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 35 14 8 13 43 43 50
-------------------------
6 Hearts 36 14 7 15 43 38 49
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 3
Celtic v St. Johnstone (1845)
Saturday, May 5
Rangers v Motherwell (1145)
Sunday, May 6
Dundee United v Celtic (1145)
Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)