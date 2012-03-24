Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Saturday. Aberdeen 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dunfermline Athletic 1 St. Mirren 1 Hibernian 0 Dundee United 2 Kilmarnock 2 Motherwell 0 St. Johnstone 2 Hearts 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 30 24 3 3 62 17 75 2 Rangers * 30 20 4 6 57 21 54 3 Motherwell 31 16 6 9 41 35 54 4 Dundee United 31 12 10 9 51 40 46 5 St. Johnstone 30 13 7 10 41 34 46 6 Hearts 31 12 6 13 36 31 42 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 31 8 13 10 34 44 37 8 Aberdeen 31 7 12 12 29 34 33 9 St. Mirren 31 6 14 11 27 41 32 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 8 7 15 34 50 31 11 Hibernian 31 5 8 18 30 59 23 12 Dunfermline Athletic 31 4 8 19 31 67 20 ------------------------- * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 25 Rangers v Celtic (1200)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.