May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Scottish Premier League champions group match on Thursday Celtic 1 St. Johnstone 0 Wednesday, May 2 Rangers 5 Dundee United 0 Tuesday, May 1 Hearts 0 Motherwell 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 29 3 4 79 20 90 2 Rangers * 36 25 4 7 73 28 69 ------------------------- 3 Motherwell 36 18 7 11 49 42 61 4 Dundee United 36 14 11 11 59 50 53 ------------------------- 5 St. Johnstone 36 14 8 14 43 44 50 ------------------------- 6 Hearts 36 14 7 15 43 38 49 ------------------------- C - Champion * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 5 Rangers v Motherwell (1145) Sunday, May 6 Dundee United v Celtic (1145) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)