Soccer-Europa League last 16 draw
Feb 24 Draw for the last 16 of the Europa League:
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Scottish Premier League champions group match on Thursday Celtic 1 St. Johnstone 0 Wednesday, May 2 Rangers 5 Dundee United 0 Tuesday, May 1 Hearts 0 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 29 3 4 79 20 90 2 Rangers * 36 25 4 7 73 28 69 ------------------------- 3 Motherwell 36 18 7 11 49 42 61 4 Dundee United 36 14 11 11 59 50 53 ------------------------- 5 St. Johnstone 36 14 8 14 43 44 50 ------------------------- 6 Hearts 36 14 7 15 43 38 49 ------------------------- C - Champion * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 5 Rangers v Motherwell (1145) Sunday, May 6 Dundee United v Celtic (1145) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)
Feb 24 Draw for the last 16 of the Europa League:
Feb 24 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane.
LONDON, Feb 24 Leicester City's owners had hit the panic button when they sacked title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, former player Gary Lineker said on Friday as English football reacted to news of the Italian's stunning fall from grace.