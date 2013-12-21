Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 21
Celtic 2 Hearts 0
Dundee United 1 Ross County 0
Hibernian 0 St. Johnstone 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Aberdeen 4
Kilmarnock 2 Partick Thistle 1
Motherwell 3 St. Mirren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 16 13 3 0 38 12 42
2 Dundee United 17 9 5 3 34 12 32
3 Aberdeen 17 10 2 5 28 17 32
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 10 2 4 26 15 32
5 Motherwell 17 10 1 6 21 24 31
6 St. Johnstone 16 6 4 6 22 17 22
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 17 4 6 7 10 16 18
8 St. Mirren 16 4 4 8 14 26 16
9 Kilmarnock 17 4 3 10 19 29 15
10 Partick Thistle 16 3 5 8 14 27 14
11 Ross County 16 3 2 11 17 32 11
12 Hearts * 17 3 3 11 13 29 -3
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off