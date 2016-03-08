March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 8
Partick Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 19 6 3 70 22 63
2 Aberdeen 29 19 5 5 49 31 62
3 Hearts 28 15 8 5 50 26 53
4 Ross County 29 12 3 14 44 46 39
5 Dundee 28 8 12 8 40 42 36
6 St. Johnstone 28 10 6 12 43 46 36
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 29 10 5 14 34 44 35
8 Partick Thistle 28 9 7 12 28 35 34
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 8 9 10 34 39 33
10 Hamilton Academical 29 7 9 13 32 49 30
11 Kilmarnock 29 7 7 15 29 51 28
12 Dundee United 28 5 5 18 29 51 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 9
St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945)
Friday, March 11
Motherwell v Dundee United (1945)
Saturday, March 12
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1230)
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500)
Dundee v Hearts (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)