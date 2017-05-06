Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 1 Motherwell 0 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 35 9 12 14 42 54 39 2 Kilmarnock 35 8 14 13 32 50 38 3 Dundee 35 10 6 19 37 55 36 4 Hamilton Academical 35 6 14 15 31 52 32 ------------------------- 5 Motherwell 35 8 8 19 40 65 32 ------------------------- 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 5 13 17 38 67 28 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.