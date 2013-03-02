March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 2
Hearts 1 Motherwell 2
Ross County 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 19 5 5 68 23 62
2 Motherwell 29 13 7 9 47 40 46
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 10 13 6 53 46 43
4 Ross County 29 10 12 7 36 34 42
5 St. Johnstone 29 10 11 8 36 35 41
6 Hibernian 29 10 9 10 38 38 39
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 29 9 11 9 44 38 38
8 Dundee United 29 9 11 9 45 50 38
9 Aberdeen 29 9 10 10 33 36 37
10 St. Mirren 28 8 8 12 35 45 32
11 Hearts 29 7 9 13 28 41 30
12 Dundee 28 3 6 19 16 53 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off