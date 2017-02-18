Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 18
Celtic 2 Motherwell 0
Hearts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 0
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73
2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46
3 Rangers 24 12 7 5 32 26 43
4 Hearts 25 10 8 7 46 32 38
5 St. Johnstone 25 10 7 8 33 31 37
6 Partick Thistle 25 6 8 11 26 32 26
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 24 5 10 9 21 39 25
8 Dundee 24 6 6 12 24 34 24
9 Ross County 25 5 9 11 28 44 24
10 Motherwell 25 6 6 13 29 48 24
11 Hamilton Academical 25 3 12 10 25 37 21
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 3 10 12 29 46 19
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 19
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1300)
Dundee v Rangers (1515)