Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 35 31 4 0 96 24 97 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 34 21 4 9 63 30 67 3 Rangers 34 16 10 8 49 39 58 4 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 47 44 52 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 34 12 10 12 53 45 46 6 Partick Thistle 34 10 12 12 37 40 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Partick Thistle v Rangers (1115) Hearts v Aberdeen (1400)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.