April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 7
Motherwell 5 St. Mirren 0
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 22 3 4 61 14 69
2 Aberdeen 30 19 5 6 50 27 62
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 16 6 8 43 31 54
4 Dundee United 29 14 4 11 50 43 46
5 St. Johnstone 32 13 6 13 28 32 45
6 Hamilton Academical 32 12 7 13 42 47 43
-------------------------
7 Dundee 30 10 11 9 41 41 41
8 Kilmarnock 31 10 8 13 33 40 38
9 Partick Thistle 31 9 8 14 39 36 35
10 Ross County 32 9 7 16 36 56 34
11 Motherwell 32 9 4 19 33 55 31
12 St. Mirren 32 6 3 23 22 56 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 8
Aberdeen v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845)
Celtic v Partick Thistle (1845)
Dundee v Dundee United (1845)
Saturday, April 11
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1145)
Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (1400)
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400)
St. Johnstone v Dundee (1400)
Sunday, April 12
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1115)
Monday, April 13
St. Mirren v Ross County (1845)