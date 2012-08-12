Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 12
Hibernian 1 Hearts 1
Saturday, August 11
Aberdeen 0 Ross County 0
Dundee 0 St. Mirren 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1
Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 St. Mirren 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
2 Hearts 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Dundee United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Celtic 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
6 Kilmarnock 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
6 Motherwell 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
-------------------------
8 Ross County 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
9 Aberdeen 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
10 St. Johnstone 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
11 Dundee 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 Hibernian 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
8-12: Relegation play-off