Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Celtic 2 Motherwell 0
Dundee United 1 Kilmarnock 0
Hearts 0 St. Mirren 2
Ross County 1 Aberdeen 0
St. Johnstone 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 8 7 1 0 19 7 22
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 6 1 2 15 8 19
3 Motherwell 9 5 1 3 11 11 16
4 Aberdeen 9 4 2 3 11 8 14
5 Dundee United 9 3 4 2 12 7 13
6 St. Johnstone 9 3 3 3 12 9 12
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 8 3 2 3 7 8 11
8 Partick Thistle 8 2 4 2 8 9 10
9 Ross County 9 3 1 5 11 17 10
10 St. Mirren 8 1 2 5 5 13 5
11 Kilmarnock 9 0 3 6 8 16 3
12 Hearts 9 2 2 5 6 12 -7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 7
Partick Thistle v Hibernian (1845)