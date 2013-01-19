Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, January 19 Celtic 4 Hearts 1 Hibernian 1 Dundee 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Aberdeen 0 Kilmarnock 2 Dundee United 3 St. Mirren 1 Ross County 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 22 14 4 4 44 16 46 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 9 10 3 47 35 37 3 Motherwell 22 9 7 6 37 30 34 4 Hibernian 23 9 6 8 32 30 33 5 Aberdeen 23 8 7 8 30 31 31 6 St. Johnstone 22 7 9 6 24 26 30 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 22 7 8 7 36 36 29 8 Kilmarnock 22 7 7 8 34 30 28 9 Hearts 22 6 8 8 21 26 26 10 St. Mirren 23 6 7 10 31 42 25 11 Ross County 21 5 9 7 25 31 24 12 Dundee 22 3 4 15 14 42 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 20 Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1415)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.