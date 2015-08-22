Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Aberdeen 2 Dundee 0
Dundee United 1 Celtic 3
Hearts 3 Partick Thistle 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Hamilton Academical 2
Kilmarnock 0 Ross County 4
St. Johnstone 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hearts 5 5 0 0 13 5 15
2 Celtic 5 4 1 0 13 5 13
3 Aberdeen 4 4 0 0 7 1 12
4 Hamilton Academical 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
5 Ross County 5 2 1 2 8 5 7
6 Dundee 5 2 1 2 9 7 7
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
8 Dundee United 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
9 Motherwell 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
10 Partick Thistle 5 0 3 2 2 7 3
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 0 2 3 3 8 2
12 Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 4 14 2
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off