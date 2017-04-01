April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Hamilton Academical 1 St. Johnstone 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1
Partick Thistle 2 Ross County 1
Rangers 1 Motherwell 1
Friday, March 31
Dundee 0 Aberdeen 7
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 27 2 0 76 18 83
2 Aberdeen 30 19 4 7 60 24 61
3 Rangers 30 14 9 7 43 34 51
4 St. Johnstone 30 12 7 11 39 38 43
5 Hearts 29 11 8 10 50 37 41
6 Partick Thistle 30 9 10 11 33 35 37
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 30 7 12 11 29 46 33
8 Dundee 30 8 6 16 32 48 30
9 Ross County 30 6 10 14 32 50 28
10 Motherwell 30 7 7 16 34 58 28
11 Hamilton Academical 30 5 12 13 27 47 27
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 4 13 13 34 54 25
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Hearts v Celtic (1130)