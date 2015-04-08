April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 8
Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Celtic 2 Partick Thistle 0
Dundee 3 Dundee United 1
Tuesday, April 7
Motherwell 5 St. Mirren 0
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 23 3 4 63 14 72
2 Aberdeen 31 20 5 6 51 27 65
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 16 6 9 43 32 54
4 Dundee United 30 14 4 12 51 46 46
5 St. Johnstone 32 13 6 13 28 32 45
6 Dundee 31 11 11 9 44 42 44
-------------------------
7 Hamilton Academical 32 12 7 13 42 47 43
8 Kilmarnock 31 10 8 13 33 40 38
9 Partick Thistle 32 9 8 15 39 38 35
10 Ross County 32 9 7 16 36 56 34
11 Motherwell 32 9 4 19 33 55 31
12 St. Mirren 32 6 3 23 22 56 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1145)
Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (1400)
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400)
St. Johnstone v Dundee (1400)
Sunday, April 12
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1115)
Monday, April 13
St. Mirren v Ross County (1845)